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All Photos/garage/room type : den

Garage Den Design Photos and Ideas

The adjoining garage also doubles as a recreational room, with a vintage roadster and nearby pool table lending some fun.
Through a winding gravel path cutting through the native vegetation, one arrives at a parking garage, which is located the below the roof’s large, overhanging eaves.