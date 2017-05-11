Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/garage/room type : attached garage

Garage Attached Garage Design Photos and Ideas

Garage
On a side wall, sleek barn doors open to reveal a storage area for bikes. Stairs near the garage entrance, which features a door from Renlita, lead to a vaulted loft that was originally intended as an exercise room but is now used by Rakesh as an office.
entering the cocoon
Dwell’s executive editor, Jenny Xie, steps out of the Genesis GV80 into Richard Neutra’s Lew House. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
In a conservation district in London, this historic home got a modern interior behind its original facade. The renovation included a new paneled garage door that follows the style and proportion of the main door, with four glazed panels above four lower recessed panels.
Erin and Clementine get some sun in front of the workshop, which she often updates with different messages. "On sunny days, I open the huge roll-up garage door and let the light flood into the studio," she says.
Streetside, foliage and a concrete wall by artist Evan Holloway camouflages Anthony Pearson and Ramona Trent’s low-key Mar Vista home.
A Tesla battery ensures the home performs well—and allows it to pump excess green energy back into the grid.
Sited on a four-acre property atop a beautiful, secluded cove in Austin, this dream garage is show-worthy inside and out.
A 65-foot sliding glass door spans the front facade, opening the main level to the outdoors. Hanging along the back wall, a custom neon sign created by Ion Art displays one of the homeowner's favorite quotes: "Live for the journey, not the destination."
The garage—a clean and well-lit space with an epoxy floor—takes inspiration from Formula One pits. It can accommodate 10 cars—eight on four two-car stackers, plus spaces for the family car and a racing car.
The pergola on the "promenade" entrance to the upper level residence frames views of the city and hints at the expansive balcony through which the home is entered.
The “promenade” entrance to the lower level commercial space, which is used as a wine tasting room. The entrance doubles as a parking garage for cars when needed.
The garage at CMV House makes use of a wide range of materials: wood, metal, concrete, and stone.
A new garage is topped with a master suite and clad in James Hardie Scyon Linea boards painted a dark color, Dulux Monument.
The car port shares part of the lower level, providing easy, direct access to the bedrooms.
The entry leads into the garage, which separates the microclimate from the animal quarters. The farm has chickens, cows, pigs, ducks, and dogs to protect the premises from foxes and snakes.
In addition to the 4,000-square-foot home, there is also a new guest house and garage with a shared porch that continues the material palette and design language established at the main house.
The wood-paneled garage is currently set up as a home gym and a play area.
RaceDeck Garage Flooring is engineered to turn your garage into a showplace while withstanding even the toughest garage environments. Transform your garage in hours with RaceDeck’s patented garage tile system.
The adjoining garage also doubles as a recreational room, with a vintage roadster and nearby pool table lending some fun.
Interior of attached garage with car charging stations built in.
While the idea of a motorcycle shed might not initially scream "elegant she shed," there's a lot to love in this shed by Drop Structures. The exterior lighting gives the building a presence at night, and the mixing of natural wood, a white door, and darker cladding make for simple but modern exterior.
In a nod to the local vernacular, the palapa-style roof is covered in dried palm leaves. The thatched roof cover also helps deflect solar heat gain and aid in thermal insulation.
Sliding barn doors connect the garage to a shaded outdoor sculptural studio that doubles as a stage for summer concerts.
Due to the lot’s small size, Cloud9 placed the garage beneath the house.
To allude to the nearby ocean, the architects designed a seaweed patterned for the interior of the garage door (seen here raised). It successfully reads like a leather padded wall and makes “the cube” feel that much more customized.
Atop the carport is a Hopper table and shade by Extremis.
The windows themselves come from Lumisystem.
A shaded parking lot near the entrance of the house.
In the garage, wooden joints are exposed and the peak of Ryssdalsnebba can be seen to the south.
On nice days, doors can be opened for indoor/outdoor flow.
The garage can also be used as a fitness/workout room, workshop and conservatory.
The flat roof of the Nakhshabs’ energy-efficient home is topped with photo-voltaic panels. It is the first single-family LEED Gold–certified residence in San Diego.
Marcel Breuer Hooper House II Interior Garage
From beautiful carriage doors to stainless steel cabinets and antique memorabilia neon signs, Portland-based company Vault designs gorgeous spaces
Add a dash of flair and color with Rubber floor coating. Some of the advantages include the low cost and resistance to mechanical and chemical damage. Rubber floors are non-slippery, resistant to extreme temperatures and are easily repaired.
A dynamic warehouse conversion in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, allows two creative businesses to share a boardroom and break area in a homey, Art Deco-inspired space. Once a manufacturing hub, Cremorne in Melbourne’s inner-city has seen an influx of start-ups and creative companies setting up shop, giving new life to the area's factories, warehouses, and Victorian cottages.
Just outside the lobby is a drive-through for Spiekermann’s Audi.
Bachman Residence by Alden B. Dow
Writing on the walls is encouraged by the magnetic slate chalkboard from Claridge Products. The Phoenix table by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso does double duty as a play table or a coffee table, depending upon who’s in residence. The Tulips felt rug is from Peace Industry, and was made in a fair-trade workshop in Iran. The casework is constructed of anigre wood.
When open, the garage enables the owners to work on their vehicles while visiting with neighbors who do the same.
#LewHouse #modern #midcentury #Nuetra #1958 #hillside #restoration #exterior #outside #outdoor #carport #landscape #green #SantaMonicaMountains #MarmolRadziner
As an example of IFTTT as “digital duct tape”, BMW’s “Warm Welcome Home” Applet opens the garage door as soon as the car pulls into the driveway, turns the house lights on and sets the Nest Thermostat to 72.
Moskow Linn Architects of Boston tackled this ground-up renovation in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for a client who wanted to maximize efficiency. Photo by Eric Roth.
“The steep site lends itself to the ‘upside down’ configuration,” Harkness explains. “It certainly wouldn’t work as well if you could only access the house via the lower level, as this is through the bedroom zone, so we included two entrances. The upper one involves walking across a little bridge.”
The streetside facade, dominated by site-poured concrete, contains the garage, from which Jacobson and Dukes escape for a quick surf.
Hooper House II's new owner, Richard North, has altered the house very little, though he did convert the carport into an enclosed garage to provide greater protection for his collection of automobiles. Read more about the mid-20th century Marcel Breuer Hooper House here.
12