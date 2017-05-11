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All Photos/garage/room type : living room

Garage Living Room Design Photos and Ideas

A Le Corbusier sofa and lounge chairs (wrapped in Porsche red leather) complete a seating area on the upper level. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps around the space, providing views out over the treetops.
Claude shares: "We loved this studio conversion. We added a black grid garage door so the owner could use it as a garage if they wanted, but also added a brand new HVAC system and polished concrete floors so it could be used as a studio space if needed."
To allude to the nearby ocean, the architects designed a seaweed patterned for the interior of the garage door (seen here raised). It successfully reads like a leather padded wall and makes “the cube” feel that much more customized.
When Libby May and Eoghan Mahony purchased a 1950s post-and-beam house in Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Canyon, they envisioned someday transforming the garage and adjoining workshop into livable space, with an office for each of them and a family room they could share with their sons, Wes, 14, and Duncan, 10.
Writing on the walls is encouraged by the magnetic slate chalkboard from Claridge Products. The Phoenix table by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso does double duty as a play table or a coffee table, depending upon who’s in residence. The Tulips felt rug is from Peace Industry, and was made in a fair-trade workshop in Iran. The casework is constructed of anigre wood.
After a tree falls in Santa Monica, a garage is reborn as a 600-square-foot family gathering spot.
Awkwardly shaped and saddled with a run-down garage, the backyard posed a challenge. Since the city wouldn’t allow for the removal of the garage, Wendi and Lukas decided to convert it into additional living space.