Garage Detached Garage Design Photos and Ideas

A curved staircase brings an organic touch to an otherwise linear design.
The unique design of the garage and studio references the curved architectural ornamentation of the main home.
The steps and exterior are lined with Finnish brick; a mix of vertical and horizontal patterns add visual interest.
The apartment above the garage received a dormer to enlarge the interior footprint.
At the garage, “the material is the same cladding as the addition and the back of the house— Hardie Boards were applied in a totally random pattern, with the intent to paint the surface,” says Radutny. “When it was done, I was pleasantly surprised with the accidental outcome and suggested for it to be left as is. The result was rather beautiful, echoing a sense of movement as the foreground to the Elevated Train above. So, they left it, as another art wall.”
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.
The bronze polycarbonate cladding at the rear of the garage of Cove Site Works carries around at the clerestory level.
A cedar clad garage door.
A wood-wrapped carport completes the property. The cottage is located near two additional homes Breuer completed for Stillman, which can be accessed by trails.
23' x 13' Detached Garage
Carstensen painted the body and exterior trim on the garage the same color, in order to "make the house look slightly more modern, without losing character," he said. The color is a discontinued shade, called Evening Canyon, from Behr, that he had mixed at Home Depot. "I tried so many before landing on this one," he said. "This one ended up being my favorite, because it maintains a nice warm tone all throughout the day. Others would end up either looking too cool (almost navy blue) in direct sunlight, or just look brown."
The new dividing wall was sheathed in sanded pine plywood and includes a door for easy access to the other side of the garage.
2 car garage
The darker gray garage door offers a chromatic and textural contrast to the concrete shell.
The pop of orange as an accent color is picked up in the carport.
A wood-clad garage sits adjacent to the home.
Color Me Rad To give the exterior of your home a chic, contemporary veneer without splurging on expensive cladding, use a bold accent color.
Floating grill on detached garage
Fancy yourself as an amateur builder? The GaragePlanShop supplies blueprints to build your dream garage from scratch. This Craftsman-style garage plan with loft features three garage bays and offers 928 square feet of parking. Two bays are deep enough to accommodate boat storage. Interior stairs lead to the loft, perfect for storage or a hobby room
SteelMaster cab supply you this colorful addition to your property as a workshop or garage for all types of hobby enthusiasts, including woodworkers, metal shop owners and classic car professionals.
Here's something different. GazeBox's special anti-UV polycarbonate panels give protection from the sun, hail, rain, wind, ice, pets and birds.
A prefabricated garage is the perfect storage solution for one car or off-road vehicles.
Detached Garage with shadow block detail
Garage and greenhouse
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
The site includes a boat shed and a tractor the family uses to pull their boat to and from the ramp.
Landscape designer Jay Griffith recreated the area between the house and the studio.
The Langs use an outbuilding as a rec room of sorts. "We call that the Grace Studio," Lang says. "It's designed so a car can pull in there, but we use it as more of a rec room and work space."
Somewhere over the rainbow
Architect Cary Bernstein transformed a dated garage into a modern playroom for clients in San Francisco.
Just adjacent to the house is Whitlock's small shed which houses many of the tools that he used to build the home.