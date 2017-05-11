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All Photos/garage/room type : storage

Garage Storage Design Photos and Ideas

An eight-foot sliding ladder provides access to upper cabinets in the garage of a carriage house in Northwestern Connecticut designed by architect Aya Maceda for Rakesh and Amanda Wilson.
Tanner Foust delights in the surprised expressions on visitors’ faces when they first look into the garage trophy room. The Genesis GV80 can be seen through the glass. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
A Genesis GV80 sits on a BendPak High Bay Lift on the ground floor of the garage. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The entry leads into the garage, which separates the microclimate from the animal quarters. The farm has chickens, cows, pigs, ducks, and dogs to protect the premises from foxes and snakes.
In addition to the 4,000-square-foot home, there is also a new guest house and garage with a shared porch that continues the material palette and design language established at the main house.
The adjoining garage also doubles as a recreational room, with a vintage roadster and nearby pool table lending some fun.
In the garage, wooden joints are exposed and the peak of Ryssdalsnebba can be seen to the south.
On nice days, doors can be opened for indoor/outdoor flow.
The garage can also be used as a fitness/workout room, workshop and conservatory.
Another view of the garage reveals its extensive space to house vehicles and protect them from the elements.
This garage space uses iconic checkerboard floor tiles to contrast the rustic barn door that provides entry to the rest of The Barn.