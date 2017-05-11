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All Photos/bath/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
The bathroom features a shower with a glass door and a partial glass wall.
The bathroom is outfitted with a composting toilet and a large window. The designers placed storage beneath the stair treads that lead to the main bedroom.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
“Worth every penny,” says Tina of the $1,000 composting toilet, which allows the family to unplug and go off the grid.
A friend created a wood vanity for the bathroom. "He's an artist, and it was his gift to us," Charlotte says. "It's made with dowels; there aren't any nails or screws."
The bathroom's original layout was preserved and the space updated with new paint, a new toilet, new fixtures, and Mannington Deco Realistique Luxury Sheet Vinyl flooring in Brick.
A wardrobe is nestled at the top of the stairs.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The bathroom has the luxury of a full-size, cast-iron, claw-foot tub.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Brass and marble accents, a large wall-mounted sink, and a geometric mirror create a serene bath retreat.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The compact bathroom is surprisingly large with a vanity, wall-hung toilet, and a spacious walk-in shower with a window.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
In the bathroom, "Laminex Aquapanel was selected in wet areas to meet the weight restriction and potential of cracking tiles," Harry said.