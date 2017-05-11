Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : vinyl/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Vinyl Floors Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A friend created a wood vanity for the bathroom. "He's an artist, and it was his gift to us," Charlotte says. "It's made with dowels; there aren't any nails or screws."