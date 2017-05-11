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All Photos/bath/floors : vinyl/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Vinyl Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
A friend created a wood vanity for the bathroom. "He's an artist, and it was his gift to us," Charlotte says. "It's made with dowels; there aren't any nails or screws."
A wardrobe is nestled at the top of the stairs.