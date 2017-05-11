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All Photos/bath/floors : vinyl/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Vinyl Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.