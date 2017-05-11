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All Photos/bath/floors : vinyl/lighting : wall

Bathroom Vinyl Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A friend created a wood vanity for the bathroom. "He's an artist, and it was his gift to us," Charlotte says. "It's made with dowels; there aren't any nails or screws."
The bathroom has the luxury of a full-size, cast-iron, claw-foot tub.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.