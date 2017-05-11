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All Photos/bath/floors : vinyl/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Vinyl Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.