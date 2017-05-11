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All Photos/bath/floors : vinyl/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Vinyl Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
The bathroom is outfitted with a composting toilet and a large window. The designers placed storage beneath the stair treads that lead to the main bedroom.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
“Worth every penny,” says Tina of the $1,000 composting toilet, which allows the family to unplug and go off the grid.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The bathroom has the luxury of a full-size, cast-iron, claw-foot tub.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
The compact bathroom is surprisingly large with a vanity, wall-hung toilet, and a spacious walk-in shower with a window.