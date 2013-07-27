Designers at Home

Home Tours
10 Incredible Residences Across the Globe
A Bold New Look for a 1950s Gem in Washington, D.C.
Stories
Visionary Architect Focus: Paolo Soleri
Countercultural architect Paolo Soleri looked beyond the bounds of four walls and a roof to orchestrate his vision for comprehensive ecological design.
By
Diana Budds
-
6 years
ago
Modern Kitchen Renovation with Mid-Century Roots
Architect Janet Bloomberg infused a mid-century kitchen with her 21st-century taste to create a whimsical yet thoughtful new space.
Charming Weekend Cottage Renovation in Marin
A Bay Area landscape designer works her yard like a jigsaw puzzle, packing a bevy of distinctive destinations into a steep and diminutive plot.
The Home That Glows in the Dark
A luminescent house brightens a block in Hiroshima, Japan.
A Textile Designer’s Home Is Unapologetically Colorful
Orla Kiely furnishes her renovated Victorian house with her signature prints.
Converted Loft Fit for a Modern Family in Copenhagen
In an up-and-coming area of Copenhagen, a pair of designers and their twin girls inhabit a converted loft, filling it with serious design savvy and a hefty dose of creativity.
Striking Slatted Wood and Glass Home in San Francisco
Teaming up with architect Craig Steely, an industrial designer and a mechanical engineer find just the right design for a striking home on a San Francisco hill.
This Factory Switches Out Cattle-Fodder for Furniture
A family brings out the best in a neglected space to build their home in Belgium.
Steel Framed Split-Level Home in Germany
What do architects build when they can be their own clients?