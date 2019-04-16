Converted Loft Fit for a Modern Family in Copenhagen

In the land of hygge—Denmark’s trademark cozy aesthetic—the Islands Brygge present a challenge. In a former industrial area on the eastern bank of Copenhagen’s harbor, the buildings are set far apart, creating wind tunnels and an isolated feel. Yet in Brygge’s urban loft buildings, the heavy industrial machinery has moved out, and new life has taken hold. For a certain type of enterprising city dweller—particularly if that city dweller is a problem-solving designer who works just around the corner—the old structures make an irresistible domestic canvas.