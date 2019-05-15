Charming Weekend Cottage Renovation in Marin

Until a few years ago, Loretta Gargan had spent her entire career as a landscape designer creating outdoor havens for other people, without a proper yard to call her own. But don’t feel sorry for her: She never felt deprived. "I’ve always interpreted a feeling of nature wherever I am, no matter the context," she says. "Even putting big branches in a vase or arranging rocks—that’s enough to make me happy. It’s not about the space; it’s about envisioning what you can do with what you have."