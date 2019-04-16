Striking Slatted Wood and Glass Home in San Francisco

I rarely went to the Peter–Craig design sessions," says Jan Moolsintong, a mechanical engineer, "but I imagined them to be very intense and animated." Peter, in this case, is Peter Russell-Clarke, her husband and an industrial designer, and Craig is Craig Steely, one of San Francisco’s premier residential architects. "For some reason, I always pictured things like foam core or cardboard flying around Craig’s office during these sessions, and you don’t really want to get in the middle of two excited artists when they are in the groove doing their thing late at night anyway."