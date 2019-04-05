This Factory Switches Out Cattle-Fodder for Furniture

Not many people, when faced with a derelict former cattle-fodder factory colonized by pigeons, would immediately embrace it as their future family home. Yet interior architects Renaud de Poorter and Femke Holdrinet, invited by a friend to buy a share of the space in the village of Bellem, Belgium, saw the potential of the unloved building immediately. "It was like a concrete box, with hardly any windows," recalls Poorter. "But with so much space, the potential was clearly there."