Steel Framed Split-Level Home in Germany

Architect Reinhold Andris has lived in his house in southwestern Germany since 1998. Fifteen years on, the structure remains emblematic of his modernist perspective. "It’s a very open architecture," he says, noting the near-invisible steel frame and pervasive use of glass. Unlike the traditional stone houses in the neighborhood, Andris’s home feels lightweight, thanks in part to the split-level plan and spatial fluidity. "When the sun moves through the house, it creates thousands of different situations of light," he explains. "It’s still interesting to me."