These 3 Co-Living Companies Are Transforming Urban Living With co-living, the living's easy—you don’t have to worry about cleaning or running out of toilet paper, as it's all taken care...

Can Co-Living Survive in a Socially Distanced Future? Over the past decade, soaring rents and urban loneliness have been driving people to live closer together.

A Memphis Co-Founder's Bold New Paper Goods If you’re a fan of the Memphis design movement that made major waves in the Italian design scene of the 1980s, you’ll be rushing...

Q&A with Connect:Homes Co-Founder Jared Levy Jared Levy of Connect:Homes wants to streamline the construction process down to the very seams, while making it affordable for...

A Peek Inside a New Beautiful Co-Working Space For Creatives in Brooklyn In a former foundry that was most recently home to Vice Media, a new members-only co-working space opens up for business,...

A Weird and Wonderful Cob Cottage in a Washington Co-Op Asks $500K This whimsical home is set in a forested cohousing community with 23 acres of hiking trails and a neighborhood garden.

America’s Best Independent Design Shops: Stranger & Co. For her store in Edina, Minnesota, founder Maura Doyle seeks out brands led by women and people of color, immigrants, and...

A Peek Inside Brooklyn’s Latest Co-Working Space Dedicated to Women The Wing opens its latest co-working location in the waterfront neighborhood of DUMBO, converting a former factory into a chic...

Wallpaper Your Way to a Whimsical Home With Rifle Paper Co.’s New Offerings Rifle Paper Co. teams up with York Wallcoverings to bring you a glittering collection of fantastical wallpapers.

Node’s New Co-Living Space Offers Instagram-Worthy Apartments For Rent Node's new community-focused rental apartment complex is launching in Echo Park at the end of January.

Dwell Moves Into Canopy, the Chic Co-Working Space by Yves Behar and Amir Mortazavi Canopy Jackson Square is the second San Francisco outpost of a venture by designers Yves Behar and Amir Mortazavi, and co-founder...

18-Year-Old NASA Cadet Alyssa Carson Co-Designs Luggage For Outer Space To honor the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing, Horizn Studios teams up with astronaut-in-training Alyssa Carson on a...

Feast Your Eyes on Washington D.C.'s Newest Co-Working Space For Women Located in the lively area of Georgetown, The Wing's latest outpost is a medley of bright colors, unique furniture, luxe fabrics,...

Co-op “It is really different from anything else,” explains David Burcher, who bought a co-op apartment in Manhattan with his partner,...

Mc&Co Gleaming from a white-washed box on North 6th Street is Corinne Gilbert's Mc&Co, a lovingly-curated shop of modern porcelain,...

Co-Housing Zero What happens when a group of friends decide to build their own condo?

An 'Epic' Container Co-op The good folks at Epic Software are building a video production studio out of old shipping containers just outside of Houston,...

Denver's Fin Art Co. One of the most interesting furniture companies I've come across lately is Fin Art Co. based in Denver, Colorado.

This Just in at the Dwell Store: Jansen+co Jansen+co creates simple and elegant tabletop items that are defined by their bold color combinations and clean silhouettes.

These Condos Would Be a Dream For Anyone Who Works Remotely According to the New York Times, 43 percent of Americans said they spent at least some time working remotely last year—and...

These Geometric Cabins in China Seem to Float Over a Hillside Tasked with revitalizing a rural area with agricultural tourism, Shanghai–based firm ZJJZ builds a minimalist cabin cluster...

An Australian Vacation Villa Gets a Sophisticated New Look On the peninsula of Palm Beach, a northern Sydney suburb, a holiday home is treated to a restrained, yet luxe, renovation.

Made In America: The Table’s All Set Your dinner parties may be limited these days, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress them up with design-forward tableware.