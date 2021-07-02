Home Tours
A New Velvet- and Brass-Filled Restaurant That’s Housed in a 19th-Century London Warehouse
Melbourne-based design studio Biasol transformed a 19th-century warehouse into a restaurant and bar that's outfitted with...
These 3 Co-Living Companies Are Transforming Urban Living
With co-living, the living's easy—you don’t have to worry about cleaning or running out of toilet paper, as it's all taken care...
Can Co-Living Survive in a Socially Distanced Future?
Over the past decade, soaring rents and urban loneliness have been driving people to live closer together.
A Memphis Co-Founder's Bold New Paper Goods
If you’re a fan of the Memphis design movement that made major waves in the Italian design scene of the 1980s, you’ll be rushing...
Q&A with Connect:Homes Co-Founder Jared Levy
Jared Levy of Connect:Homes wants to streamline the construction process down to the very seams, while making it affordable for...
A Peek Inside a New Beautiful Co-Working Space For Creatives in Brooklyn
In a former foundry that was most recently home to Vice Media, a new members-only co-working space opens up for business,...
A Weird and Wonderful Cob Cottage in a Washington Co-Op Asks $500K
This whimsical home is set in a forested cohousing community with 23 acres of hiking trails and a neighborhood garden.
America’s Best Independent Design Shops: Stranger & Co.
For her store in Edina, Minnesota, founder Maura Doyle seeks out brands led by women and people of color, immigrants, and...
Absolutely Everything Is 30% Off at Need Supply Co. Right Now
Did someone say shopping spree?
A Peek Inside Brooklyn’s Latest Co-Working Space Dedicated to Women
The Wing opens its latest co-working location in the waterfront neighborhood of DUMBO, converting a former factory into a chic...
Wallpaper Your Way to a Whimsical Home With Rifle Paper Co.’s New Offerings
Rifle Paper Co. teams up with York Wallcoverings to bring you a glittering collection of fantastical wallpapers.
A Venice Beach Abode Becomes a Chic Co-Living Space Where Everything's For Sale
Two forward-thinking companies collaborate on a project to transform an unassuming L.A. property into a blend of retail, work,...
Devo Co-Founder Gerald Casale Lists His Palm Desert Midcentury For $1.2M
No need to "whip it into shape"—the musician has kept this classic midcentury in great condition.
Node’s New Co-Living Space Offers Instagram-Worthy Apartments For Rent
Node's new community-focused rental apartment complex is launching in Echo Park at the end of January.
Dwell Moves Into Canopy, the Chic Co-Working Space by Yves Behar and Amir Mortazavi
Canopy Jackson Square is the second San Francisco outpost of a venture by designers Yves Behar and Amir Mortazavi, and co-founder...
6 Co-Working Clubs Catered to Women That Radiate Good Vibes and Beautiful Designs
Workspaces that harness community, collaboration, inspiration, and success—what's not to love?
18-Year-Old NASA Cadet Alyssa Carson Co-Designs Luggage For Outer Space
To honor the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing, Horizn Studios teams up with astronaut-in-training Alyssa Carson on a...
Just in Time for a New Age of Remote Work, Kibbo Combines Van Life and Co-Living
With a growing fleet of converted vans, a network of community clubhouses, and a vision of tech-enabled “ephemeral cities,” Kibbo...
Feast Your Eyes on Washington D.C.'s Newest Co-Working Space For Women
Located in the lively area of Georgetown, The Wing's latest outpost is a medley of bright colors, unique furniture, luxe fabrics,...
Moby’s Former Penthouse in Manhattan’s Iconic El Dorado Co-Op Lists for $5.8M
Located in one of the building's two iconic towers, this coveted four-level unit offers a top-floor library, not to mention...
Co-op
“It is really different from anything else,” explains David Burcher, who bought a co-op apartment in Manhattan with his partner,...
Mc&Co
Gleaming from a white-washed box on North 6th Street is Corinne Gilbert's Mc&Co, a lovingly-curated shop of modern porcelain,...
Co-Housing Zero
What happens when a group of friends decide to build their own condo?
An 'Epic' Container Co-op
The good folks at Epic Software are building a video production studio out of old shipping containers just outside of Houston,...
Denver's Fin Art Co.
One of the most interesting furniture companies I've come across lately is Fin Art Co. based in Denver, Colorado.
REI and West Elm Debut a Can’t-Miss Line of Outdoor Gear That Starts at Just $6
The whimsical collection is perfect for the backyard and beyond.
This Just in at the Dwell Store: Jansen+co
Jansen+co creates simple and elegant tabletop items that are defined by their bold color combinations and clean silhouettes.
These Condos Would Be a Dream For Anyone Who Works Remotely
According to the New York Times, 43 percent of Americans said they spent at least some time working remotely last year—and...
These Geometric Cabins in China Seem to Float Over a Hillside
Tasked with revitalizing a rural area with agricultural tourism, Shanghai–based firm ZJJZ builds a minimalist cabin cluster...
An Australian Vacation Villa Gets a Sophisticated New Look
On the peninsula of Palm Beach, a northern Sydney suburb, a holiday home is treated to a restrained, yet luxe, renovation.
A Cape Cod Prefab Fans Out Toward the Forest in Three Tapering Branches
In Cape Cod, a low-impact prefab pays tribute to the region’s experimental midcentury homes.
Serena & Lily Cofounder Lily Kanter’s New Brand Sells Delightful Home Goods For Under $25
Boon Supply Co. offers over 200 home, garden, office, and leisure products—the majority of which are under $25 a pop—and donates...
Before & After: A Cramped Prewar Apartment in Manhattan Gets a Glowing Makeover
Format Architecture Office brings sorely needed light and storage into a Gothic Revival co-op on Riverside Drive.
Made In America: The Table’s All Set
Your dinner parties may be limited these days, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress them up with design-forward tableware.
Cast Iron Pillars Bring Gravitas to an Airy NYC Studio Listed for $925K
The south-facing apartment in Greenwich Village’s Bleecker Court co-op features a chef’s kitchen.
Before & After: A Park Avenue Prewar Apartment Gets a Multihued Makeover
An old flat in a Carnegie Hill co-op building gets a vibrant update that maintains its prewar bones.
