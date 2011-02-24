An 'Epic' Container Co-op

How did the project come about?

The design for Epic Software's Creative Co-Op was budget-conscious (the projected cost is $175,000 to $200,000) and reflects a DIY sensibility. The structure was first conceived using Google Sketchup—a free design tool. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Epic does 3D animation, multimedia, web development and commercial photography and this year we are celebrating our 20th anniversary. In the late 90’s we hit a growth spurt and used the money we made to buy 4 acres of land and had a studio built on it. We only needed a small part of the land, so I wanted to determine what the best use of the property would be.



I needed a land use plan, so I called the Dean at the University of Houston, College of Architecture, and he put me in touch with Professor Tom Diehl. Mr. Diehl’s 4th year architectural students need to do two community projects – one urban and one rural. We were the rural project for that semester. Tom came out to the epic property with his class and we walked the land and I answered their questions. We divided the class into 3 teams, and like the popular show "The Apprentice". I would judge the results. I said I would buy dinner for the winning team.



About a month after the site visit, Tom called and said the students had their boards ready, and they would formally present them to me at the College. I was simply blown away by the results. These student teams had gone way over the top. They did intensive research (demographic, economic, psychographic, etc.), and the visuals they created were stunning. I could not make up my mind on a winning team, since each had far exceeded my expectations. I said I would buy dinner for everyone, and their choice surprised me as well - pizza - with extra toppings!

The studio is currently being built on a small parcel of land in the Woodlands, Texas, which is just outside of Houston. Here, surveyors assess the building site. "I needed a land use plan, so I called the Dean at the University of Houston, College of Architecture, and he put me in touch with Professor Tom Diehl. Mr. Diehl’s 4th year architectural students need to do two community projects – one urban and one rural. We were the rural project for that semester," says Cherubini. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

You mentioned using shipping containers stemmed from a desire to be "different." What in particular drew you to them?

The structure will be built from eleven shipping containers. First, the foundation must be built, and the water and wastewater piping systems installed. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

One idea that was included in each team’s presentation was the use of Cargo Containers as building structures. I got excited about the idea, and we did a small project in 2006 with one 40’ hi cube container and I loved the way it turned out. When it came time to build our new video production studio, we called in a salesman from a metal building company. He came by with a quote for "…a standard metal building – like you see everywhere". That turned me off. I don’t want a building "Like everyone else’s". I want one that gets you excited about coming to work in the morning so we turned to cargo containers and that got the juices flowing.



When it came time to design the building, we hired two architects who had Mr. Diehl as an instructor when they were in school. We went through 68 iterations with them until we settled on the one we are now building.

Workers lower re-bar framing into the co-op's support system before pouring in concrete. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

You've been regularly blogging about this project since 2009. What do you hope people will gain from reading about it?

After the concrete is poured, the supportive pile is capped with a metal plate, a process which takes expert precision. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

The internet is an incredible source for learning from the experiences of others who are willing to share. In doing my research for the project, I typically found a little bit of information in a lot of different places, but was not able to find any site that took me through the development of a commercial container project step-by-step. I am hoping that my blog would be that source of information (and hopefully) inspiration for others. While I am not an engineer, architect, or construction manager (I hired people with those skills), the blog may help to shed some light on how we solved the challenges that come with building a structure from eleven used cargo containers.

Here's what the foundation looks like before the concrete is poured. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

Using Google Sketchup, finding your architect through Craigslist, and your blog give the project a kind of DIY sensibility. Was that part of your intent?

The concrete sets after just a few hours. Here, the foundation being finished. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

Yes—part of the reason for building the epic Creative Co-Op is that I wanted to understand exactly how a building goes together, and to get my hands dirty in the process. The other part is that money for commercial projects is incredibly tight, and for a "weird" building (in the words of one banker) like ours, virtually impossible to come by. If this dream was going to become a reality, it would have to happen with sweat equity, savings, and by buying used or surplus materials whenever possible. We are a 3D animation shop and use some very sophisticated software, but for this job Google Sketchup is simply the best (and the basic version is free).

The shipping containers were sourced from Container-IT in Portland, Oregon. Each cost $2,400 and $200 to transport. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

What has been the most difficult aspect of the project?

After the foundation is set, the containers are moved into place. "I don’t want a building like everyone else’s. I want one that gets you excited about coming to work in the morning so we turned to cargo containers and that got the juices flowing," says Cherubini. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

This is a commercial building has to meet a number of building codes that do not apply to residential construction. This has resulted in additional costs that exceeded our initial estimates. We had some weather delays in January – but that has not been a factor. Usually shipping containers are in great abundance, except this year there is a world shortage driving up the price of each unit from $1900 (early in 2010) to $2400 (in September of 2010). On the other hand, the construction market is soft, so labor is in abundance, and the quality of the work is very good.

Moving the containers into place took just over five hours. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

And the most rewarding?

The wood framing is built around the containers. "This is a commercial building has to meet a number of building codes that do not apply to residential construction, which Cherubini says is one of the most difficult aspects of the project. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

For the most part, our work at Epic comes down to moving pixels around on the screen. At the end of the day, everything in the office looks the same as when we came in. The new building on the other hand, is physical and it is fun to watch it change and evolve on a daily basis. I really look forward to updating the blog to document these changes.

Here, a workers welds a container to the framing. "Usually shipping containers are in great abundance, except this year there is a world shortage driving up the price of each unit," says Cherubini. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

What has your community's response been?

Special hurricane braces are added for structural strength. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

From the local community it has been really good. We have also received a number of emails from people interested in using shipping containers for all kinds of things. At the conclusion of the project we are going to offer a three hour Lunch and Learn workshop on a Saturday for those who are really serious about taking their ideas from concept to completion.

The Creative Co-Op boasts many sustainable qualities. "The interior insulation will be a composite system of high-density spray on foam, and cellulose. We are working with a manufacturer now on developing an optimal system for the exterior walls. The ceiling insulation will be blown in cellulose, which for the most part is recycled newspaper," says Cherubini. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

"We went with narrow windows and chose to turn the windows horizontal for a couple of reasons. The narrow windows are much less prone to theft. Installing them high and horizontal will allow some light to enter the rooms, but not too much, since they will be edit suites and contain monitors," writes Cherubini on his blog. Some of the windows soon to be installed were found via Craigslist. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

Here, the roof structure is lifted atop the containers. "The exterior of the building will be painted with WeatherBloc-IC by Mascoat – this paint contains ceramic and silica particles encased in a latex emulsion. When sprayed on it will help insulate the building by reducing the radiant and conducted heat," says Cherubini of his efforts to keep the building as green as possible. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.

A beautiful shot of the roof's framing. Photo ©2011 epic software group, inc.