Serena & Lily Cofounder Lily Kanter’s New Brand Sells Delightful Home Goods For Under $25

You probably know Lily Kanter for her eponymous home goods company Serena & Lily, which she cofounded with Serena Dugan in 2003. Now the beloved Mill Valley, California designer and philanthropist is announcing her latest undertaking: online retailer Boon Supply Co. Among its 200-something offerings, you’ll find stylish goods for the home, kitchen, garden, travel, and office. To make things more attractive, prices range from $12 to $50, with 75 percent of products less than $25—and if that weren’t enough, 50 percent of every purchase goes to an organization that the buyer picks.

The spring "magalogue" pairs product information with inspiring recipes.

Square Bamboo Plates, $30; Bamboo Nesting Bowls, $34; Fluted Bamboo Cups, $22

Fluted Ceramic Bowls, $24-$29

Far more than just an online store, Boon Supply Co. is also a fundraising platform. Organizers can register their cause through the site and receive a unique code to then distribute to shoppers. At checkout, shoppers enter the code, or choose from one of Boon’s charitable partners like Every Mother Counts, America SCORES Bay Area, and GO Campaign.

Portable Blender, $36

Compost Bin, $28

The aptly named Boon Supply Co. started when Kanter was approached to buy an existing school fundraising company. "I’ve been dreaming about a democratized giving and shopping platform for many years," she says. "It felt like serendipity to use the school fundraising business as a foundation to build the shopping platform for any cause."

Planter Pouches, $25

Carryall Tote, $29

Kanter responsibly sourced the product collection herself, revamping existing colors and patterns to produce the spring collection. Our favorites include a food huggy set ($15), an avocado slicer ($19), a six-piece bento box ($22), and a compost bin ($28).

Recycling Bags, $29

Packing Cubes, $25

Looking to stock up for spring while shopping for a good cause? Check out Boon Supply Co. here.

