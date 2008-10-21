



These pieces have one characteristic in common: they all are quite simply beautiful until you take a closer look, at which point they are fascinatingly beautiful in a nuanced way. Mirrors are shaped like amoebas. White porcelain bowls by Tse Tse are irregularly shaped, coloring the otherwise monochromatic pieces with affection and personality.







These are not pieces you'll see anywhere else; Gilbert mostly brings in pieces designed by her Parisian friends, perhaps explaining why the uncluttered space is nevertheless packed with sentimentality and heart. There is an artistic seriousness to the collection, so it's not surprising that French-born Gilbert's background is as a decorative painter. Mc&Co puts the art in decorative arts.



Image via the New York Times.