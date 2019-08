"There's a nice tension that exists in this renovation. The building has exquisite original architectural details, and we kept the delicacy of that detailing at the front of our minds as we designed—allowing it to serve as our inspiration for the slender proportions that prevail in the kitchen and the dressing room millwork. We added arched elements on the existing windows. Additionally, an extra arched framing device that springs from corbels acts as a divider between the kitchen and dining room," explains Kevin Greenberg of Space Exploration.