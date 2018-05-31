How to Refresh a Midcentury Gem in Quebec? Winter-White Everything

Originally built in the 1960s, this home in Laval, Quebec, has remained in one family for decades. In 2013, the owners sought out Architecture Open Form, a Montreal-based company, to give it an update. In collaboration with interior design firm FX Studio par Clairoux, the team transformed dated interiors into contemporary spaces, drawing on original architectural details to maintain the home's integrity. The result is a modern haven with open terraces that extend into the surrounding landscape.

The horizontal layout of the home allows for easy movement throughout the interior, while the line of the continuous roof seems to extend into the trees. Enlarging the opening of the home allowed for impressive views of the river and surrounding area.

During the two-year renovation, emphasis was placed not only on honoring, but on enhancing, the horizontality of the original building’s prairie-style layout. In order to do so, architect Maurice Martel installed a continuous cedar wood roof and added open entries on each end. Reintroducing the use of natural wood and enlarging the outdoor space created an elegant continuity to the architectural form of the exterior. Inside, the space was transformed into a minimalist retreat, in which pale, nuanced colors and modern furniture, take precedence.