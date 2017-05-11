Modern Cabin in Ste-Adele

By
Modern Cabin in Ste-Adele
Overlooking the valley, this modern cabin was built using the BONE Structure technology. An open concept featuring wooden details and white kitchen.

Construction video here: www.youtube.com/wat...

The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.

The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Staircase

Staircase


Powder room

Powder room


Kitchen and Living spaces

Kitchen and Living spaces

Reading corner

Reading corner

Master bathroom

Master bathroom

Master bathroom

Master bathroom



