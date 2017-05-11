The Kylo House

A 2700 square foot full renovation (interior and exterior) of a Mid-Century Bungalow previously untouched. Completed in late 2017 and located in Pemberton Heights in North Vancouver. All interior design and exterior design consultation by Studio Block.

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Bench, Chair, Table, and Light Hardwood Floor.
Modern home with Kitchen, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Dishwasher, Light Hardwood Floor, Range Hood, White Cabinet, Range, Ceiling Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, and Undermount Sink.
Modern home with Kitchen, Light Hardwood Floor, Engineered Quartz Counter, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Range Hood, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Undermount Sink, Range, White Cabinet, and Dishwasher.
Modern home with Kitchen.
Modern home with Kitchen, Light Hardwood Floor, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Range, Engineered Quartz Counter, Refrigerator, Range Hood, and White Cabinet.

The design studio, Studio Block, strives for their work to be "enduring and uncomplicated, modern yet warm, and embracing simple luxury with playful moments."

Modern home with Living Room, Standard Layout Fireplace, Gas Burning Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, Coffee Tables, Pendant Lighting, Sectional, End Tables, and Floor Lighting.
Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, End Tables, Chair, Standard Layout Fireplace, Ceiling Lighting, and Gas Burning Fireplace.
Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Sectional, Gas Burning Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Coffee Tables, Table Lighting, and Standard Layout Fireplace.
Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing.
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Mid-Century Building Type, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, and Hipped RoofLine.
Photo 11 of The Kylo House modern homeView Photos
Photo 12 of The Kylo House modern homeView Photos

Interior Design
  • Studio Block
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2700