Originally constructed in 1949, this mid-century modern house represented forward thinking, however, the ground floor living spaces, north-facing orientation, and restricted architectural language deprived the home of natural light while ignoring views of the adjacent Presidio. The complete redesign and expansion takes full advantage of its unique perch above the parklands to create a continual sense of connectedness while bringing significant natural light and openness into the home. The principal gesture inverts the floor plan, moving the living spaces to the upper floor where opportunities for introducing natural light abound. Taking advantage of the full width of the property, it creates spaces that are expansive in every direction – atypical of San Francisco's narrow lots. A 12’ by 24’ skylight, extending the full width and length of the kitchen, floods natural light into the core of the open, connected living spaces while creating an unexpected connection to the sky.