Minimal House One
A minimal home with the finest craftsmanship and attention to detail. The home was designed to compliment the emotion of the site. With unparalleled views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Ocean, the house serves as a lens to view the ever changing landscape, skies and twinkle of the city lights. While minimally modern in the aesthetic, the home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature. As the day turns to night and the sun crosses the sky, the spaces reflect the outdoor environment. A true gem in the landscape on over half an acre of walk paths set amidst the towering clusters of bamboo, one feels as if they have escaped the hustle and bustle of city life all while being minutes from all Los Angeles has to offer.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Gated Driveway Entry
Front Door Approach
Welcome Home
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
While minimally modern in the aesthetic, this home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature.
View from Kitchen
Living Area
Partial View of Los Angeles
Partial View of Los Angeles at Night
Master Bedroom
A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that’s needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.
Master Bath with a View
Soaking Tub with a View
Master Closet
Stairway and Skylight above
Open Stringer Staircase
Media Room
Media Room
Viewing Decks Floating above Pool
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Credits
- Mike Kelley