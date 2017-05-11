A minimal home with the finest craftsmanship and attention to detail. The home was designed to compliment the emotion of the site. With unparalleled views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Ocean, the house serves as a lens to view the ever changing landscape, skies and twinkle of the city lights. While minimally modern in the aesthetic, the home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature. As the day turns to night and the sun crosses the sky, the spaces reflect the outdoor environment. A true gem in the landscape on over half an acre of walk paths set amidst the towering clusters of bamboo, one feels as if they have escaped the hustle and bustle of city life all while being minutes from all Los Angeles has to offer.