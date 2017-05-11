Minimal House One

By Tooke Architects, Inc.
A minimal home with the finest craftsmanship and attention to detail. The home was designed to compliment the emotion of the site. With unparalleled views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Ocean, the house serves as a lens to view the ever changing landscape, skies and twinkle of the city lights. While minimally modern in the aesthetic, the home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature. As the day turns to night and the sun crosses the sky, the spaces reflect the outdoor environment. A true gem in the landscape on over half an acre of walk paths set amidst the towering clusters of bamboo, one feels as if they have escaped the hustle and bustle of city life all while being minutes from all Los Angeles has to offer.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Gated Driveway Entry

Gated Driveway Entry

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Front Door Approach

Front Door Approach

Modern home with Living Room, Gas Burning Fireplace, Sofa, Light Hardwood Floor, Limestone Floor, Ribbon Fireplace, Recessed Lighting, Chair, and Ceiling Lighting. Welcome Home

Welcome Home

Modern home with Living Room, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Sectional, Light Hardwood Floor, Gas Burning Fireplace, Ribbon Fireplace, Bookcase, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Sofa, and Limestone Floor. Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight

Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wall Oven, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Undermount Sink, Microwave, White Cabinet, Marble Counter, Range, Light Hardwood Floor, and Recessed Lighting. While minimally modern in the aesthetic, this home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature.

While minimally modern in the aesthetic, this home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature.

Modern home with Dining Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Recessed Lighting, Stools, Pendant Lighting, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Bar, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Ribbon Fireplace. View from Kitchen

View from Kitchen

Modern home with Living Room, Gas Burning Fireplace, Sofa, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Ribbon Fireplace, Floor Lighting, and Rug Floor. Living Area

Living Area

Modern home with Living Room, Gas Burning Fireplace, Sofa, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Ribbon Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Ceiling Lighting. Partial View of Los Angeles

Partial View of Los Angeles

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Ribbon Fireplace, Sofa, Gas Burning Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Coffee Tables. Partial View of Los Angeles at Night

Partial View of Los Angeles at Night

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Accent Lighting, Bookcase, Recessed Lighting, Night Stands, Shelves, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Chair, Recessed Lighting, Bed, and Light Hardwood Floor. A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that's needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.

A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that’s needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Undermount Sink, and Marble Counter. Master Bath with a View

Master Bath with a View

Soaking Tub with a View

Soaking Tub with a View

Modern home with Bedroom, Ceiling Lighting, and Recessed Lighting. Master Closet

Master Closet

Stairway and Skylight above

Stairway and Skylight above

Open Stringer Staircase

Open Stringer Staircase

Media Room

Media Room

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Chair, Bar, Coffee Tables, Ceiling Lighting, and Shelves. Media Room

Media Room

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, House Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Viewing Decks Floating above Pool

Viewing Decks Floating above Pool

Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool

Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool

Credits

Posted By
t
Tooke Architects, Inc.
@tooke
Photographer
  • Mike Kelley
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Lot Size
  • 24,577