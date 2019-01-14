A Venice Beach Abode Becomes a Chic Co-Living Space Where Everything's For Sale
We all have that one friend with an impeccably stylish home—and whenever we're invited over, a small dilemma inevitably occurs. We spot something we like, and we have to decide: Should we ask where to get it for ourselves, or should we make a mental note and try to find it on our own?
Thankfully, Batch has figured out a way to avoid this potential etiquette blunder with an unconventional solution. This San Francisco–based retailer sells furnishings in settings that look, feel, and sometimes actually are homes. In other words, you can let yourself in and leave with whatever you like.
"Batch considers itself a next-gen retailer that views the store of the future to be more home-like," says Lindsay Meyer, the founder and CEO of Batch. "To advance that mission, we set up shoppable installations in our permanent showroom space in San Francisco, and in real homes. They are always changing, aesthetically and geographically."
Last year, Batch partnered with Outsite, a company with a global network of coliving and coworking spaces, to convert a 1970s home in Los Angeles's Venice Beach neighborhood into its first Southern California locale. But instead of building a comfortable showroom similar to its Bay Area flagship, Batch made it a place where locales could live and work, too.
"We were called upon to transform a four-bedroom home into a space that could sleep up to 10 guests per night and function as a hub for digital nomads," Meyer says.
The 2,000-square-foot house is set on Pacific Avenue, in front of the city's famed canals and a short walk from the beach. The team had about three weeks to turn the property into a multi-use space, and it relied on "boho patterns, organic flourishes, and geometric statements" to complement the property's natural light.
"The living room was designed as a harmonious balance between working and socializing, and some of the key pieces are on wheeled carts so that the flow of the room is easy to modify," Meyer said. "The shared bedrooms stimulate open conversation and are designed to accommodate each guest's needs—whether it's extra storage, additional workspace, or a serene setting."
Everything can be bought by visitors who come and go, or by those who decide to stay awhile, she says. It's the type of laidback mentality that's decidedly Southern Californian, but also fits into what Meyer calls the "intersection of interior design and merchandising" that defines Batch itself. With its help, Meyer hopes that everyone can have the tools to become the friend with the stylish home.
"We love how the curation of objects, art, textiles, and furniture inform how people live," she says. "With this project in Venice, it's even a step further. Seeing a glass in our showroom or in a home is one thing. Drinking from it for a few days while you're a guest in a hospitality environment is another thing all together."
