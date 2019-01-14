A Venice Beach Abode Becomes a Chic Co-Living Space Where Everything's For Sale

We all have that one friend with an impeccably stylish home—and whenever we're invited over, a small dilemma inevitably occurs. We spot something we like, and we have to decide: Should we ask where to get it for ourselves, or should we make a mental note and try to find it on our own? Thankfully, Batch has figured out a way to avoid this potential etiquette blunder with an unconventional solution. This San Francisco–based retailer sells furnishings in settings that look, feel, and sometimes actually are homes. In other words, you can let yourself in and leave with whatever you like.

The coworking and coliving community Outsite partnered with Batch at this Venice Beach home to offer a place where locals can shop, live, and work. But considering how much the address is equipped to do, not much was changed of its midcentury exterior. "We wanted to ensure the home retained its signature Southern California style," Meyer says. Photo Categories:

"Batch considers itself a next-gen retailer that views the store of the future to be more home-like," says Lindsay Meyer, the founder and CEO of Batch. "To advance that mission, we set up shoppable installations in our permanent showroom space in San Francisco, and in real homes. They are always changing, aesthetically and geographically."

Geometric patterns were a big part of the home's design, and that's best showcased by the dining room's "Martini Up" area rug by Flor. Photo Categories:

Last year, Batch partnered with Outsite, a company with a global network of coliving and coworking spaces, to convert a 1970s home in Los Angeles's Venice Beach neighborhood into its first Southern California locale. But instead of building a comfortable showroom similar to its Bay Area flagship, Batch made it a place where locales could live and work, too.



The butterfly chair in the living room was sourced from Urban Outfitters, and books rest on Article nesting tables. Photo Categories:

The entryway is minimal yet stylish, thanks to location-specific artwork and a couple of brightly covered books.

"We were called upon to transform a four-bedroom home into a space that could sleep up to 10 guests per night and function as a hub for digital nomads," Meyer says.

The 2,000-square-foot house is set on Pacific Avenue, in front of the city's famed canals and a short walk from the beach. The team had about three weeks to turn the property into a multi-use space, and it relied on "boho patterns, organic flourishes, and geometric statements" to complement the property's natural light.

The home's layout and furnishings are adaptable, since Meyer and the team wanted the space to conform to any possible situation. And as it turns out, that flexibility was practiced from the beginning. "Thanks to wide-angle images, we had a framework that was more spacious than we discovered it to be in real life," Meyer remembers.

"The living room was designed as a harmonious balance between working and socializing, and some of the key pieces are on wheeled carts so that the flow of the room is easy to modify," Meyer said. "The shared bedrooms stimulate open conversation and are designed to accommodate each guest's needs—whether it's extra storage, additional workspace, or a serene setting."

Everything can be bought by visitors who come and go, or by those who decide to stay awhile, she says. It's the type of laidback mentality that's decidedly Southern Californian, but also fits into what Meyer calls the "intersection of interior design and merchandising" that defines Batch itself. With its help, Meyer hopes that everyone can have the tools to become the friend with the stylish home.

Many of the customers who frequent Batch are between 20 and 40 years old, Meyer says, so much of the property's details appeal to that demographic.

"We love how the curation of objects, art, textiles, and furniture inform how people live," she says. "With this project in Venice, it's even a step further. Seeing a glass in our showroom or in a home is one thing. Drinking from it for a few days while you're a guest in a hospitality environment is another thing all together."

The bedrooms were made to be comfortable, yet minimal, so that any visitor would feel at home. The throw at the end of the bed is sourced from Zigzag Zurich.

