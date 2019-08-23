Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Kelly Dawson
Follow
Latest
56
Stories
23
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Before & After: A Southern California Kitchen Gets a Fresh New Look
Interior designer Becki Owens renovated a dark kitchen in San Clemente, California to embrace the easy sunshine all around it.
Kelly Dawson
This Family-Owned Hotel on a Mexican Island Is as Enchanting and Intimate as it Gets
Hotel Punta Caliza on the island of Holbox only offers 12 rooms so that guests feel like part of the family.
Kelly Dawson
A Glass-and-Stucco Retreat Outside Los Angeles Stands Up to the Sun
This home’s dramatic roof overhangs, monumental stucco walls, and sliding glass doors respond to its mountainous setting.
Kelly Dawson
Stepstone Pavers Connect a Sustainable Home to the Sierra Nevadas
A sustainable property outside Nevada City, California, connects to its natural surroundings thanks to Stepstone's...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Stepstone, Inc.
7 Awe-Inspiring Modern Libraries That Bend the Genre
These are not your grandmother’s libraries.
Kelly Dawson
Choosing Between Wood and Aluminum? Only One Material Meets a Modern Home's Needs
The strength and durability of aluminum windows and doors make them a safe investment for a modern home over the long term—and...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Western Window Systems