Stories
See All
The Baby Collection: Behind the Design + Styling Tips
Oh baby, the Bedding you love is now available for the entire fam! Our Baby Collection was designed with the same elevated look...
Parachute
9 Beautiful Bathtubs
Never underestimate the healing powers of a long bath – especially when you get to wear a Waffle Robe and Slippers afterward!...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Parachute
Our Bedtime Routines: Kristen Pumphrey and Thomas Neuberger, Owners of P.F. Candle Co.
Combining business and pleasure is no simple feat, but Kristen Pumphrey and Thomas Neuberger – the wife-and-husband team behind P.
Parachute
Toast Linen: Behind the Design + Styling Tips
We were skeptical at first: Brown Bedding? While it wasn't the obvious choice for most of us, our visionary Product team knew...
Parachute
How to Design an Apartment You and Your Roommate Love
Trelawny Davis and Jackie Sosa are old friends but had never lived together.
Parachute
Essential Quilts: Behind the Design + Styling Tips
A quilt represents love, tradition, friendship – and warmth, of course.
Parachute