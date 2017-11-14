The Ideal Home For You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign gravitates to different home features, and consulting the stars can give you a fun perspective on your style.

Read this guide from Zillow to find your ideal home based on your horoscope. Tell us in the comments if it sounds like you! Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) A dreamer and connector, you like a home that reflects your idealistic side. This means that, yes, you may have a far-out bungalow with mystical murals and bead curtains. But you may also want a home with a barn and a few acres of land to house your growing family of rescued animals—or even a group house or apartment to match your communal Aquarian vision.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20) Deep and sensitive, you like to recharge at home so you’re fresh for heart-to-heart conversations out in the world. You love being near water, and you don’t mind if anyone thinks you take being a water sign too seriously. You may choose to live near a river or anywhere that involves a ferry commute. Of course, if you can swing it, your ideal house has a pool and an ocean view—or it might even float.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) You’re enthusiastic and energetic, and you live for fun. When looking for a home, you think about all the ways you can thoroughly enjoy it. As a naturally impulsive risk-taker, you need a place to blow off steam so you can be more balanced out in the world. Your ideal home has a karaoke den, a climbing wall, or a trampoline.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) You have a reputation for being structured and steady, but you’re anything but boring—you have great taste and love the finer things in life. Since you’re an earth sign, you like being stable and comfortable, and you don’t feel pressured to go out. So, it makes sense that you’d want all your favorite luxuries at home, like a custom wine cellar (or bar!) complete with comfy chairs.



Gemini (May 21 to June 20) You’re the sign of the twins: friendly, talkative, and a little distracted. You’re a great communicator, so you need Wi-Fi everywhere in your home—you don’t want to miss an important tweet or Skype call. For in-person chats, you might opt for an old-school conversation pit in the living room. The important thing for a social butterfly like you is to keep your finger on the pulse, even at home.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Empathetic and nurturing, you’re a natural caretaker. You may spend hours making jams and cookies for friends or lending a sympathetic ear whenever someone is stressed. For you, a well-equipped kitchen is a must, especially if it has an island where visitors can sit while you bake. As a caring Cancer, you’re also protective of your own space and family, so you’ll feel more secure when you invest in a solid deadbolt and alarm service.



Leo (July 23 to August 22) You love attention, whether you’re giving it or receiving it. As the natural leader of your group, you love nothing more than hosting a big dinner party that brings all your friends together. You prefer a home with plenty of entertaining space, including a good-sized dining room and guest bedrooms. Of course, you’ll also want superb bathroom lighting so you can style that mane.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) You’re naturally detail-oriented, conscientious, and responsible. You love planning, organizing, and keeping your home neat as a pin. You live for a well-organized closet and pantry, where you can put everything in its place. Another Virgo dream home feature—a central vacuum, because the only thing better than organizing is cleaning.



Libra (September 23 to October 22) Patient, balanced, and inquisitive, you love having a beautiful home, but you don’t need to live in a mansion to be happy. You’ll always put a home office to good use—not necessarily for working, but for designing a garden, creating a household budget, or planning vacations. As a Libra with wide-ranging interests, you tend to collect hobbies, so a craft room is a must.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) As a secretive Scorpio, you don’t mind a home that’s a little dark—as long as you have some privacy from the neighbors. You may even lean into your dark side and choose an old home, especially one with a secret passageway, an intriguing history, or a nearby graveyard. Scorpios are very loyal, so once you’ve picked a home, you may not want to move for a while. Settle in, and outfit your den with sensuous fabrics and mysterious curios.



Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) You’re the zodiac’s explorer and traveler, so you need a home that can accommodate your wanderlust. That might mean motorcycle parking, an Airbnb-ready suite to fund your next journey, or a portable home—like a yurt.

Sags are also spiritual seekers, so you may choose a home in a serene location, such as the desert or the forest. At the very least, you need clean, white walls to display your souvenirs. Capricorn (December 22 to January 19) You’re hardworking and earnest, with a not-so-secret weird side. Adaptable and unshakeable like your emblematic goat, you’re comfortable just about anywhere. This means you can make the most of a studio apartment, but you’re also willing to restore an old house back to mint condition. You may also embrace your weirdness and go with a totally offbeat home, like a converted school bus.