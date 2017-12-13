Subscribe
This 120-Year-Old Home With a Greenhouse Is a Gardener's Paradise
With a working nursery, guest suite, and garden shop, this place is much more than just an island home.
Zillow
The Ideal Home For You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Fiery go-getter or airy dreamer, down-to-earth or deep thinker—find a home that suits your sign.
Zillow
Airstream Dream Team: These Women Travel the Country, Turning Retro RVs Into Homes
These women left their full-time jobs to remodel Airstreams. Their first client project is a 1976 Sovereign.
Zillow
It Took Seven Years to Build This Geodesic Dome by Hand—and it’s Now Listed For $889K
A family spent seven years handcrafting this geodesic manse lined with hidden messages—and it's now for sale for under a million.
Zillow
"Where Should I Keep My...?": Solving the Ultimate Small Space Dilemmas
Squeeze every last bit of storage space out of your dwelling, no matter its size.
Zillow
Repurposed Ship Materials and 100-Year-Old Beams Make Up This Tree House-Like Home
With five-story water views and accents from a salvaged ship, this home has served as inspiration for an acclaimed architect.
Zillow