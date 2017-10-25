12 Modern Marvels in New England

These homes were added by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home.
Location: Cape Elizabeth, Maine
The owners of this property on the marsh, set out to create a home that maximized the 180 degree view that they had of the marsh. The lot is mostly free of trees and had a gradual grassy slope to it, and is a part of a small subdivision. The clients had many goals with the design of the home that would sit on this lot. A few terms that they used to describe what they wanted are: crisp, contemporary, simple, innovative, minimalist and energy efficient.
Location: New Caanan, Connecticut
In the master bedroom, Mori custom built a bed with side drawers and lined the space with windows that are outfitted with automatic curtains—both blackout and sheer.
Location: Moretown, Vermont
The Mad River Modern by Yankee Barn Homes is a 21st Century take on the Mid-Century Modern style. The home was built on a sloped site, but would work equally well on a level lot. An open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum natural light and integration with the outdoors. A neutral color palette emphasizes the natural warmth of the post and beam frame. The open living plan progresses seamlessly to the outdoors through over-size windows and doors. Built in the Green Mountains of Vermont by avid outdoor enthusiasts, the Mad River Modern allows complete engagement with the out-of-doors, even on a cold day when tucked snugly inside by a cozy fire!
Location: Newton, Massachusetts
Double islands and durable modern finishes make the kitchen a cook’s dream, especially for an active young family. As the kitchen tends to be a space where people congregate, the double islands and expansive layout are ideal for hosting. Exposed steel beams continue from the kitchen through the breakfast and bar area into the family room and terminate at the bold, wallpaper accented back wall.
Location: Little Compton, Rhode Island
This private retreat and vacation residence located in a beautiful community on the New England coast features high performance and efficient use of space in a small package.
Location: Greenwich, Connecticut
Designed by Anthony Wooiner, this striking residence in New York's northern suburbs blurs the line between indoors and out, flanked by dramatic glass walls that embrace the home's natural surroundings. It now awaits its next residents.
Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
Opting for a lightweight, super stable design that eschews traditional weighty materials, the architects created steel-reinforced panels of expanded polystyrene foam (EPS)to form each of the addition’s seven modular parts. They now top a preexisting concrete garage that the architects had previously converted into a three-bedroom home.
Location: Orleans, Massachusetts
Orleans House occupies one of the easternmost points in the U.S., a place exposed to salt water, light, sky, marsh, bay, barrier beach, and open ocean. Tides, wind, and waves are forever remaking the landscape; here is a world in motion. We let these elements guide us as we began designing.
Location: Wilton, Connecticut
Simple and durable, yet elegant materials such as polished concrete, second-grade oak flooring, and maple plywood are used throughout. Interior and exterior connect visually through a wall of glass doors to the garden and fields beyond.
Location: New Caanan, Connecticut
Johnson built the Wiley House at a time when the midcentury movement was booming, especially in New Canaan. While more and more architects were beginning to build minimal structures that fit into the surrounding nature, his second glass pavilion-style house was born. Unlike the Glass House, which has become a cherished relic, this home has endured through multiple life stages and has had to adapt over time.
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
This Boston loft – nearly 5,000 SF with 18-foot high ceilings – presented a number of amazing opportunities and more than a few challenges. Chief among the opportunities was amplifying the immensity of the central living space – perhaps the largest in the city – while making an understandable and livable family house.
Location: Weston, Connecticut
The Weston Residence nestles in a valley adjacent to the Saugatuck River. It’s a small house, but takes advantage of its beautiful site in a way that purposefully blurs the distinction between the built and natural environment.