12 Modern Marvels in New England

The owners of this property on the marsh, set out to create a home that maximized the 180 degree view that they had of the marsh. The lot is mostly free of trees and had a gradual grassy slope to it, and is a part of a small subdivision. The clients had many goals with the design of the home that would sit on this lot. A few terms that they used to describe what they wanted are: crisp, contemporary, simple, innovative, minimalist and energy efficient.