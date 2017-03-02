Hycliff House
Designed by Anthony Wooiner, this striking residence in New York's northern suburbs blurs the line between indoors and out, flanked by dramatic glass walls that embrace the home's natural surroundings. It now awaits its next residents.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Anthony Wooiner
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
4
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
1981
Square Feet
5212
Lot Size
4.67 Acres
Press
Publications