Hycliff House

By
Hycliff House
View Photos

Designed by Anthony Wooiner, this striking residence in New York's northern suburbs blurs the line between indoors and out, flanked by dramatic glass walls that embrace the home's natural surroundings. It now awaits its next residents.

uploaded Hycliff House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Designed by Anthony Wooiner, this striking residence in New York's northern suburbs blurs the line between indoors and out, flanked by dramatic glass walls that embrace the home's natural surroundings. It now awaits its next residents. Photo of Hycliff House modern homeView Photos

Designed by Anthony Wooiner, this striking residence in New York's northern suburbs blurs the line between indoors and out, flanked by dramatic glass walls that embrace the home's natural surroundings. It now awaits its next residents.

Photo 2 of Hycliff House modern homeView Photos
Photo 3 of Hycliff House modern homeView Photos
See more: http://www.houlihanlawrence.com/property/79338173/15-hycliff-road-greenwich-ct-06831 Photo 4 of Hycliff House modern homeView Photos

See more: www.houlihanlawrence.com/pro...

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Anthony Wooiner

Overview

Location
  • Greenwich, Connecticut
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 1981
    • Square Feet
  • 5212
    • Lot Size
  • 4.67 Acres

    • Press

    Publications
  • Property Listing
    • 0
    0
    Email