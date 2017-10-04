Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Specht Architects
Follow
426
Saves
Followers
Following
Northwest Corner
Front elevation
Master Bedroom
South elevation at dusk
Exterior View
living
Front facade with Horizontal slat
Exterior front elevation
An unconventional application of traditional techniques and materials has allowed for the retention and enhancement of much of the home’s traditional character.
front of house
Overall exterior at dusk
View More
390
more
saves
Set cover photo