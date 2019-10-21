The first Yankee Barn Home, called the “Mark I“, was designed to combine beauty, value, efficiency, and comfort. Emil Hanslin, founder of Yankee Barn Homes, worked to bring the outdoors inside with a remarkable and adaptable design that suited a contemporary lifestyle. Originally marketed around New Seabury, Massachusetts, the design eventually gained traction throughout New England and after Life Magazine did a feature on Hanslin, his idea of the “barn home” exploded and helped put Yankee Barn Homes on a national stage.