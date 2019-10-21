Cove Hollow
Cove Hollow, a Yankee Barn shingle-style design is ready to be seen in the village of East Hampton, NY. It’s an infill project (placing a structure between two existing homes) and is architecturally cohesive to the surrounding homes in the community. This house was designed to appear as though it had been built during the same time period as the other houses in the neighborhood.
The speed of any build effects its economic value and this house, like most Yankee Barn Homes, went up in 8 days. Faster build times with a Yankee Barn Home ensure fewer disturbances on the neighborhood and far less construction debris. By relying on high-quality, in-house pre-construction at our manufacturing facility in Grantham NH, green values and time savings are both high due to eliminating the need for onsite insulation and window installation. Our TruePanel™ wall and roof systems come with components like windows already pre-hung, and panels constructed prior to shipment for assembly on-site. This provides notable savings in build time, cost, and environmental impact, while providing a home of exceptional energy efficiency and protected from the elements.
The exterior is cedar shingle with white, Anderson Architectural Series Windows, heavy-textured cedar shakes roofing, brick chimneys, a covered front porch, and a four season sun-room directly off the living room. A gravel driveway is in keeping with the neighborhood. The mature landscaping was taken into account when the design and site plan were created; yet another way for it to more easily appear as though the home has always been here. This is another Jeffrey Rosen project, and to those of you now familiar with his work, you will not be disappointed!
