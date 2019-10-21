The Springfield Barn Home https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/springfield-barn-home/
SOUTHOLD The Southold is a show-stopping Long Island barn home coming in at 3,845 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The open concept design features our signature two-story great room and utilizes a second floor catwalk to open the room up as much as possible. A stunning double sided fireplace, connecting the great room and dining area, provides intimacy without disrupting the open flow of the design. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/southold/
Oyster Shores Yankee Barn Homes is pleased to present the completion of a new barn home, Oyster Shores. A contemporary style barn house with iconic barn exteriors, Oyster Shores has a fresh interior that utilizes clean lines. Designed by Jeffrey Rosen, creative director for Yankee Barn Homes, the barn is located in East Hampton, NY. The amount of exposed timber on the interior is consciously minimal, white oak floors have no color applied, and walls, doors, and ceiling are purposely done in a palette of pale grays. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/oyster-shores/
Carter Beach Home This contemporary beach home plan features 3,109 square feet of post and beam living space, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, floor to ceiling windows to capture views and a private second floor balcony. The exterior combines two looks in one house: a traditional farmhouse from one side and an island beach house from the other. The inset roof deck adds a Victorian look to the exterior and a sunny aerie for the master bedroom. The kitchen opens into a breakfast area with stacked windows for island views and sunshine. The layout with a private guest area and several bathrooms is appealing for rental as well as entertaining family and friends. “We built a dream house where we have plenty of room to enjoy family and friends. It is two houses in one: a traditional farmhouse that fits right in the countryside, like it had been here a long time, and a less formal island beach house with lots of windows for views of the ocean and the island.” – Carter Beach House Owner https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/carter-beach-home/
Laurel Hollow Laurel Hollow is a contemporary barn home located in East Hampton, NY. This sleek new floor plan features 3,500 square foot post and beam timber framing throughout, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths, soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling windows to capture your scenic views. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/laurel-hollow-barn-home/
Due to our unique panelized shell construction process, much of the building work is done ahead of schedule in our shop. This saves the client time and money on the job site. The Douglas-fir timbers are kiln-dried, pre-cut, and pre-stained to allow for a faster build. Yankee Barn Homes uses our True Wall™ and True Roof™ Panel System, which is constructed at our production facility. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/building-process/post-and-beam-construction-process/
Merrill Brook The Merrill Brook is a traditional barn style design with 3,864 square feet of open concept living space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/merrill-brook-farm-home/
MANSFIELD HOLLOW The Mansfield Hollow is one of our smaller barn home designs coming in at 1,789 square feet of living space. The shingle style home was built to replace an old dilapidated cottage and as a result, had strict requirements. Our amazing design team gladly accepted the challenge and produced an outcome that far exceeded the owners expectations. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home makes the most out of the space with an open concept interior. Maximizing views of the lake while keeping efficiency a big priority was an important goal. The use of high quality Marvin windows along with our YBH True Panels resulted in expansive views and an incredibly energy efficient home. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/mansfield-hollow/
Charleston Home This Yankee Barn Home, dubbed the Charleston Cottage, was designed to look charming while being able to withstand hurricane force winds and heavy coastal flooding. This southern colonial post and beam home was expertly designed by the our in house design team not only to blend with the surrounding architecture of the neighborhood, but to meet/exceed today’s demanding coastal building codes on the South Carolina Intercoastal Waterway. This house could be built on pilings in flood zones to further protect your investment from the storm. The owners of this home opted to forgo a cathedral ceiling “great room” in order to maximize living space on the second story. As pictures this coastal living house plan provides 2,452 square foot of post and beam living space, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/charleston-home/
Mad River Modern The Mad River Modern comes in at 2,577 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Additionally, an optional walkout basement adds another 832 square feet of finished living space with potential for an extra bedroom and full bath. The features of this Yankee Barn™ follow along with the original intentions of the Mid-Century Modern style. This contemporary design was intended for a sloped build site, but would work equally well on a level lot. An open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum natural light and panoramic views. A neutral color palette emphasizes the natural warmth of the post and beam frame throughout the home. The open living area seamlessly progresses outdoors to the first floor waterproof deck, overlooking the Green Mountains of Vermont. The patio directly below is protected from inclement weather making it a great space for entertaining, even on a rainy day. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/mad-river-modern/
The Downing The Downing is a smaller barn home with 1,870 square feet of living space, 1-2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/the-downing/
The Kerr Creek is a single story Yankee Barn Home featuring 2,482 square feet post and beam timber frame living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a great room with stunning soaring ceilings and large picture windows. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/kerr-creek-barn-home/
Eastman House The Eastman House is a smaller barn home with 1,830 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/eastman-house/
East Hampton Barn Home This beautiful Yankee Barn Homes barn house plan features 3,442 square feet of post and beam timber frame living space, 4 to 5 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and an attached garage. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/east-hampton-barn-home/
Cove Hollow Cove Hollow, a Yankee Barn shingle-style design is ready to be seen in the village of East Hampton, NY. It’s an infill project (placing a structure between two existing homes) and is architecturally cohesive to the surrounding homes in the community. This house was designed to appear as though it had been built during the same time period as the other houses in the neighborhood. The speed of any build effects its economic value and this house, like most Yankee Barn Homes, went up in 8 days. Faster build times with a Yankee Barn Home ensure fewer disturbances on the neighborhood and far less construction debris. By relying on high-quality, in-house pre-construction at our manufacturing facility in Grantham NH, green values and time savings are both high due to eliminating the need for onsite insulation and window installation. Our TruePanel™ wall and roof systems come with components like windows already pre-hung, and panels constructed prior to shipment for assembly on-site. This provides notable savings in build time, cost, and environmental impact, while providing a home of exceptional energy efficiency and protected from the elements. The exterior is cedar shingle with white, Anderson Architectural Series Windows, heavy-textured cedar shakes roofing, brick chimneys, a covered front porch, and a four season sun-room directly off the living room. A gravel driveway is in keeping with the neighborhood. The mature landscaping was taken into account when the design and site plan were created; yet another way for it to more easily appear as though the home has always been here. This is another Jeffrey Rosen project, and to those of you now familiar with his work, you will not be disappointed! https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/cove-hollow-barn-home/
The Catskill Lodge The Catskill Lodge is a spectacular mountainside lodge with 3,881 square feet of living space. The home boasts 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, with a gorgeous view of the mountain out the dining room’s window. This ski mountain home was designed by MAF Architects out of Connecticut. Yankee Barn Homes provided the shell components in conjunction with the architect firm. We have collaborated with architects on homes over the years, and are excited to share this finished ski house with you! https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/catskill-lodge/
The Cabot provides 2,004 square feet of living space, 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. In addition, an optional basement level adds another 621 square feet of finished living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. This stunning barn style design focuses on open concept living and provides a spacious feel as soon as you walk in the front door. The welcoming entrance guides you to an open living area featuring the great room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. The home incorporates a wall of windows to maximize views of the breathtaking New England mountain scenery. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/cabot-barn-home/
Boulder Meadows Boulder Meadows provides 1,902 square feet of timber frame open living space, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Built into the side of a sloping hill, the house siting takes advantage of extensive views. The large cupola on top is open to the space below with operable windows which afford both light and ventilation. The two-car garage is tucked neatly beneath the house, keeping the simple rectangle foot print which contributes to an energy-efficient design. This eye catching barn style design features a first floor master bedroom, eat-in kitchen, dining area, laundry room, porch, deck and a great room with soaring ceilings and large windows to maximize natural light and capture the stunning scenic views. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/boulder-meadows-barn-home/
Bennington Carriage House The Bennington Carriage House Floor Plan is designed with primary living on the second level, with storage for three cars and a half-bathroom on the ground level. Two large gable dormers with full light windows give a light, airy feeling to the living space while evoking a neo-Victorian look. This floor plans packs a lot of punch into it’s 1,142 square feet of living space. Defined by it’s gorgeous post and beam frame, this home is perfect for empty nesters or as a guest house. The open floor plan of this house allows it to live “large”. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/bennington-carriage-house/
Barnstable The Barnstable is a coastal barn home, inspired by Yankee Barn Home’s very own Oyster Shores. Coming in at 3,098 square feet of living space, the home boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms, including a gorgeous master bedroom suite. The house includes a large amount of glass to take advantage of the views, while also providing a floor plan great for family and guests to enjoy. Also on-site is a Yankee Barn Homes-designed barn with another guest bed and bath on the top level. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/barnstable/
BANCROFT BARN HOME The Bancroft is a New England barn style home and one of our newest contemporary post and beam designs. It comes in at 2,845 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a three car garage with an additional 1,779 square feet. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/bancroft/
Gathering House The Gathering House is a traditional New England Yankee Barn Home. It features 3,963 square feet post and beam open concept living space, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, porch, greenhouse, media room, study and a great room with soaring ceilings and large windows to capture stunning scenic views. https://www.yankeebarnhomes.com/portfolio-item/gathering-house/
The first Yankee Barn Home, called the “Mark I“, was designed to combine beauty, value, efficiency, and comfort. Emil Hanslin, founder of Yankee Barn Homes, worked to bring the outdoors inside with a remarkable and adaptable design that suited a contemporary lifestyle. Originally marketed around New Seabury, Massachusetts, the design eventually gained traction throughout New England and after Life Magazine did a feature on Hanslin, his idea of the “barn home” exploded and helped put Yankee Barn Homes on a national stage.
Solar panels catch the sun's energy; wide expanses of open doors and windows provide cross-ventilation; and strategic overhangs shade against the desert's endless heat.
Welcome to Oyster Shores - a contemporary style barn house with iconic barn exteriors.
Orleans House occupies one of the easternmost points in the U.S., a place exposed to salt water, light, sky, marsh, bay, barrier beach, and open ocean. Tides, wind, and waves are forever remaking the landscape; here is a world in motion. We let these elements guide us as we began designing.
Mad River Modern by Yankee Barn Homes
