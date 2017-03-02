Orleans House

By
Orleans House
View Photos

Orleans House occupies one of the easternmost points in the U.S., a place exposed to salt water, light, sky, marsh, bay, barrier beach, and open ocean. Tides, wind, and waves are forever remaking the landscape; here is a world in motion. We let these elements guide us as we began designing.

Built on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic, Orleans House is a set of active forms that express free movement. The house follows a ridgeline, which begins at the bunkhouse and steps up toward the water and formal entryway. There, it reaches a commanding point on the bluff, turns a corner and opens dramatically to the water. On one side is the master bedroom; on the other is a sequence of public spaces—living, dining, and kitchen—that are book-ended by an office tower. A terrace and spa separate it from the main house.

uploaded Orleans House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Photo of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Orleans House occupies one of the easternmost points in the U.S., a place exposed to salt water, light, sky, marsh, bay, barrier beach, and open ocean. Tides, wind, and waves are forever remaking the landscape; here is a world in motion. We let these elements guide us as we began designing. Photo 2 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos

Orleans House occupies one of the easternmost points in the U.S., a place exposed to salt water, light, sky, marsh, bay, barrier beach, and open ocean. Tides, wind, and waves are forever remaking the landscape; here is a world in motion. We let these elements guide us as we began designing.

Photo 3 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 4 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 5 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 6 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 7 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 8 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 9 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 10 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 11 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos
Photo 12 of Orleans House modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Landscape Design
  • Stephen Stimpson and Associates
Builder
  • Homes by Sisson Inc.
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Orleans, Massachusetts
    • Style
  • Modern