Stories
Marcel Breuer’s Gagarin House I Hits the Market For $3.8M
Just in time for the Bauhaus centennial, Marcel Breuer's Gagarin House I is for sale.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Design Icon: 10 Buildings by Marcel Breuer
The Bauhaus designer’s modern vision helped post-war American building see the future.
Patrick Sisson
Marcel Breuer Hooper House II
A new owner with a light touch has kept Marcel Breuer's 1959 Hooper House II a marvel of the mid-20th century whose life will...
p
Philip Kennicott