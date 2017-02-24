The influence that Philip Johnson had on midcentury architecture in New Canaan, Connecticut is undeniable. While his iconic Glass House usually garners the most attention, there are also five other modern homes he designed in the area—one of which is waiting for someone new to move in.

Lucky for prospective homeowners who are looking for an iconic gem, the Wiley House is for sale after being in the hands of the same homeowner for more than 20 years. Since the property has been on the market for a little more than a year, the price has dropped from $14 million to $12 million to reflect current market conditions.

Johnson built the Wiley House at a time when the midcentury movement was booming, especially in New Canaan. While more and more architects were beginning to build minimal structures that fit into the surrounding nature, his second glass pavilion-style house was born. Unlike the Glass House, which has become a cherished relic, this home has endured through multiple life stages and has had to adapt over time.

About ten years ago, homeowner Frank Gallipoli—the president of Freepoint Commodities—recruited architecture firm Roger Ferris + Partners to make some much-needed updates. One of the biggest projects Roger Ferris took on was to transform the 19th-century barn that had been on the property when Johnson bought it. Gallipoli wanted a place to store his extensive art collection, so it was turned into his own personal gallery. Ferris also restored the main house as well as built a pool house and a new garage.