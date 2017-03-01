The Mad River Modern by Yankee Barn Homes is a 21st Century take on the Mid-Century Modern style. The home was built on a sloped site, but would work equally well on a level lot. An open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum natural light and integration with the outdoors. A neutral color palette emphasizes the natural warmth of the post and beam frame. The open living plan progresses seamlessly to the outdoors through over-size windows and doors. Built in the Green Mountains of Vermont by avid outdoor enthusiasts, the Mad River Modern allows complete engagement with the out-of-doors, even on a cold day when tucked snugly inside by a cozy fire! -

The Mad River Modern is 2,577 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Additionally, an optional walkout basement adds another 832 square feet of finished living space with potential for an extra bedroom and full bath. This plan makes the house a perfect design for a number of site situations. While this home is in a rural setting, the mid century style works equally well in urban or suburban settings, making it attractive to a large percentage of modern architecture enthusiasts.

