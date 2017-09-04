View Photos
10 Modern Examples That Show How to Use Marble in the Kitchen
By Heather Corcoran
We sometimes muse on marble's staying power, but in the kitchen the material always feels like a natural fit.
These 10 homes show that the striated stone is apt for applications far beyond the traditional countertop, with marble-clad backsplashes, islands, and even walls.
Island Covered With Carrara Marble and Reclaimed Wood
