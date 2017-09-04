10 Modern Examples That Show How to Use Marble in the Kitchen
Kitchen

10 Modern Examples That Show How to Use Marble in the Kitchen

By Heather Corcoran
We sometimes muse on marble's staying power, but in the kitchen the material always feels like a natural fit.

These 10 homes show that the striated stone is apt for applications far beyond the traditional countertop, with marble-clad backsplashes, islands, and even walls.

Island Covered With Carrara Marble and Reclaimed Wood

Alter integrated wood from the original bungalow into the kitchen and covered the island in Carrara marble. New appliances include a Wolf range, a Broan hood, and a Miele oven and refrigerator. The Fucsia pendant lights are by Achille Castiglioni for Flos, and the benches are from RAD Furniture.

The kitchen features a concrete island topped with marble. Deja-Vu stools by Naoto Fukasawa surround the island. A print by Guy Gormley, as well as a painting bought during holiday in St. Tropez, hang on the walls.

The careful coordination of color continues in the kitchen, where the gray and white marble backsplash, lit with faint orange lights, mediates between the ashen column and ochre cabinets.

The kitchen is beautifully textured and veined thanks to white Carrara marble countertops installed by New Marble Company and reclaimed cypress cabinets built by Wayne Berger.

Molineus designed all of the storage units in the apartment, including the lacquered medium-density fiberboard cabinets under the kitchen sink, which is outfitted with a Vola faucet.

In the kitchen, the continuous kitchen worktop and table are made of marble from Caledonia Marble. The pink Tamatik dining chairs are by Connie Chisholm and are from the Canadian design shop Made. The Blinding Love pendant lights are by Periphere, which has shops in Montreal and Toronto. The iron rails were inspired both by screens the couple had seen on their travels in the Middle East and by the ornate wrought ironwork favored by their Portuguese neighbors. Barzel Ironworks fabricated the banister to Sawatzky’s design by slicing up iron pipe, welding it, and painting it.

The couple made the most dramatic changes in the kitchen. They installed Carrara marble and custom oiled-steel cabinetry. The artwork is by Cecil Touchon. Near the Wind Crest cooktop is a Bosch oven.

The entire living and dining space features tough polished concrete floors. The architects intentionally contrasted the darker concrete and veneered pantry against the neutral white walls and marble. This color play runs through the renovated areas.

In renovating the 90-square-foot kitchen of a Boston apartment, architect Chris Greenawalt drew upon both spatial and material solutions to create a pleasing and wheelchair-accessible space to accommodate all three of its tenants.

Greenawalt also clad the undersides of taller cabinets in marble to create an attractive aesthetic from every angle.

For the kitchen, American cherry wood was used to create cabinets that establish a warm and sturdy tone. Each piece of lumber was purchased at auction by the Brillharts and stored in New Hampshire, before being shipped to Miami and milled on site. The wood island is painted black to provide a point of visual contrast.

