Lightweight, shuttered doors made of western red cedar line the outer edge of the front porch, providing privacy and protection from the weather. The wood is left unstained, so it will age naturally, similar to the surrounding ipe wood. Just behind the shutter system, 50 feet of glass walls—broken into four sets of sliding panels—open to eliminate the barriers between indoor and outdoor spaces.