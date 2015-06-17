A Breezy Modern Addition Opens Up a Historic Melbourne Home

A family with three young sons asked Mitsuori Architects to renovate and expand their venerable Victorian house to accommodate their growing and energetic children.

Since the house is located within a “heritage street” of Melbourne that prohibits radical architectural modifications visible from the street. The addition would be in the house’s rear: two stories of new construction that principally features a large living, dining, and kitchen space that opens to the backyard. This expansive and flexible arrangement accommodates the sons and their friends. The material palette is also rugged and designed to withstand the wear and tear from nature and the young inhabitants over the long term.