Don't Let the Sign Fool You, This Old Storefront is a Home
If the sign out in front of this aging Toronto facade is any indication—it reads "Star Sheet Metal"—you’d think that it’s just another industrial storefront. But when the blinds are up, you’ll see the couple who lives there making art, designing buildings, or, just as often, making dinner. The century-old structure is the home and workplace of architect Tamira Sawatzky and her wife and collaborator, artist and filmmaker Elle Flanders. In 2011, they were on the hunt for a building big enough to house themselves, their joint art practice, and individual businesses, plus an apartment for a tenant. What they found on busy Dundas Street West offered all of that—and also a chance to try a novel way of living in Canada’s biggest city.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.