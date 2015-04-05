Brooklyn Loft Renovation Masters Storage with a Custom Cabinet Wall

A creative tear-down renovation exposes a loft to natural light.

Located in a former Brooklyn factory, this loft’s gracious, 12-foot ceilings had been hidden by four feet of drop ceiling. The clients—parents of a family of four—initially asked architect Alex Delaunay, founder and principal of SABO project, to simply expand the bathroom. However, as the architect revealed the condo’s more spacious potential, the clients expanded the project to a total interior tear-down and renovation. The finished design uses large glass panes at the tops of certain walls to allow sunlight to travel deep within the space. A range of new amenities, from a large system of handle-less cabinets, a new mezzanine level, and a colorful graphic treatment of the bathroom, all combine to make the project highly unique.