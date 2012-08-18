Subscribe
Heather Corcoran
Follow
Latest
92
Stories
164
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
10 Modern Examples That Show How to Use Marble in the Kitchen
We sometimes muse on marble's staying power, but in the kitchen the material always feels like a natural fit.
Heather Corcoran
A Professor and Designer Tests a New Hybrid Material on His Miami Beach Home
Using his Miami Beach home as a laboratory, professor and designer Nick Gelpi tests a material that recasts concrete’s tough...
Heather Corcoran
How to get Architecture School Student Ideas From Concept to Reality
The Los Angeles foundation MADWorkshop challenges the young designers of the future to tap into the intersection of empathy and...
Heather Corcoran
Back to the Garden
A globetrotting couple rebuild a Katrina-damaged residence by a famous midcentury New Orleans firm—on the very street where one...
Heather Corcoran
An Eclectic Paciﬁc Northwest Cottage
For his latest collaboration with a repeat client, interior designer Brian Paquette burnishes an eclectic Paciﬁc Northwest...
Heather Corcoran
Smaller in Texas
In a far-ﬂung desert destination, designer Barbara Hill does it again.
Heather Corcoran