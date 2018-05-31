View Photos
8 Small and Unexpected Garden Oases Hidden in the Middle of Cities
These urban refuges effectively use greenery, water features, and delicate lighting in every inch of their modest spaces to create lush escapes that provide a breath of fresh air in the city.
Peace, quiet, and privacy can be hard to find amid the hustle and bustle of metropolitan areas, but there's no challenge that good design can't tackle. Whether it's by employing a simple flower box on a balcony, noise-muffling wooden baffles, foliage-lined pergolas, or leafy green trees, it's possible to create a moment of silence in some of the largest cities in the world. Check out some of our favorite urban havens that can be found in backyards, courtyards, rooftops, and beyond.
1) East Village Garden Rooftop by Pulltab
