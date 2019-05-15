Subscribe
Stories
A 1960s Airstream Transformed Into A Mobile Office
A rare vintage Airstream re-imagined as a mobile live/work space.
Gessato
The Hendrick I. Lott House in Brooklyn
Step back in time and into old New York.
Gessato
Two Pavilions
Creating new spaces from 18th-century ruins and the banks of a lake.
Gessato
Hotel Liberty: Breaking Into Prison
A building with a dark history gains a new purpose via sleek, contemporary design.
Gessato
A Floating Sauna In Sweden
A serene floating sauna that blends traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design.
Gessato
The Sisters, Where Rustic Interior Design Meets Minimalism
A contemporary lakeside house that combines minimalism with rustic design elements.
Gessato