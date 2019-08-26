Subscribe
Kate Reggev
A Hidden Mezzanine Keeps This Narrow SoHo Loft Looking Crisp
The undulating walls of this light-filled loft reference the building’s past life as a silk warehouse.
Is it Easy Being Green? The Costs and Benefits of Green Roofs
A green roof cools your home in the summer, insulates in the winter, and has far-reaching benefits for the community, but keeping...
A Legendary Film Location For Spy Movies Gets Made Into a Spectacular Five-Star Hotel
Budapest's Paris Court—one of the most ornate buildings in Europe—is renovated and repurposed into a five-star hotel.
